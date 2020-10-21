WALKING ON THE MOON: NASA to send SCU invention into space

SOUTHERN Cross University scientists are set to send their groundbreaking invention into space after winning NASA's global iTech competition.

Rapid Repair places a virtual skin scaffold onto damaged skin so that molecules align as the would on a normal skin area. In layman's terms, it looks to reduce the need for stitches, staples and glue commonly used to treat abrasions and deep cuts.

Project leader Dr Rosemary Craig said the invention, which can repair wounds in days rather than weeks, had been requested by NASA.

"NASA has requested us to send a sample to the International Space Station for astronauts to test in micro and zero gravity.

"And following this week's announcement of Australia partnering with the NASA Artemis Accord, our technology could on the mission where the first female astronaut walks on the moon in 2024.

"We have the support of the Australian Space Agency and are looking to trial the dressing with the Australian Antarctic Division, where the extreme polar conditions create a testing ground for situations in space."

Dr Craig said she expected resistance to the invention at first but noted its 'incredible potential' for humans and animals.

"Here on earth our product has incredible potential to change patient wound care for both humans and animals. There may be resistance from some medical professionals at first as the product is so different from the stitching methods that have been used for thousands of years - however Rapid Repair can still be used in conjunction with stitches to reduce healing time and for better scar outcomes."

Dr Rosemary Craig, worked with biomedical researcher Dr Nedeljka Rosic and business consultant Gerard Criss on the invention.

