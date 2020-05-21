Walker waits for NRL ban over Casino fight video

Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval in Sydney today. Walker is part of an ongoing police investigation after a leaked video of a fight at Casino. Photo Dean Lewins

AN ONGOING police investigation into a video of Cody Walker kicking a man during a fight at Casino has delayed a decision by the NRL on the 30-year-olds short term future.

The NRL is yet to make an official statement on the South Sydney five-eighth and could take until the end of the week before its integrity unit reaches its decision.

Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

Walker will likely cop a fine and at least a one game ban for his part in a fight between two men at Casino in December last year.

He kicked a man in the chest claiming he was unable to use his arms to break up the fight following a shoulder surgery at the time.

The Casino Cougars junior informed police on Sunday night that he was part of a $20,000 extortion attempt by someone who wanted to leak the video to the media.

Walker has played 98 games and scored 43 tries since making his NRL debut at South Sydney in 2016.

He originally signed with the Gold Coast Titans under-20s team in 2009 after playing all his junior rugby league at Casino.

Walker has continued to train with his teammates and was part of the clubs activities at Redfern today.