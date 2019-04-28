Walker magic seals the win

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker pulled of the match-winning try in NRRRL today.

LIVEWIRE fullback Shannon Walker scored a try as the siren went to snatch a 40-38 win for Kyogle over Northern United in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Walker is no stranger to freakish plays and found himself sweeping around from the back of a scrum to plant the ball down in the crowd-side corner at New Park, Kyogle today.

The 30-year-old returned home this season after a stint at Cudgen last year and is best known for his time in the NRL on Gold Coast and with the Australian rugby sevens team.

Both sides struggled with ball control, and a string of errors and penalties cost United in the final minutes.

It was a massive effort from the Turkeys who clawed back a 38-24 deficit late in the second half.

The high-scoring game had a bit of everything with United five-eighth Wally Kelly dropping the ball from the opening kick-off in the first half.

It provided winger Bill King the chance to grab an intercept and run the length of the field for a try.

The Dirrawongs jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Turkeys fought back to reduce the margin to 14-10.

United always looked a step ahead and managed to take a narrow 20-18 lead into half-time.

Centre Clarence Kelly looked destined to score on a runaway effort early in the second half before Walker dragged him down and forced a Dirrawongs error on the wing.

Halfback Evan Hickling was leading his side well and helped extend the lead when a short ball to second-rower Justin Shillingsworth resulted in a try.

They jumped out to 32-18 led when front-rower Jirra Breckenridge barged over from close to the tryline.

The Turkeys hit back from a cross-field kick which ended up in the arms of big winger Brock Westerman at 32-24.

Centre Fred Waters snatched an intercept on the 50m line and raced away to make it 38-24.

Westerman forced his way over for a second try under the cross-bar before another Kyogle four-pointer out wide reduced the margin to 38-36 with three minutes left.

In other games, Marist Brothers won its first game of the season 32-18 over Evans Head at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Murwillumbah had a narrow 22-20 win over the Ballina Seagulls at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Byron Bay and Cudgen had a 26-all draw at Ned Byrne Field, Kingslciff.

Tweed Coast had a 24-14 win over Mullumbimby at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.