Lismore Councillor Nancy Casson
WALK-OUT: Councillor leaves meeting after altercation

Rebecca Fist
5th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
LISMORE councillor Nancy Casson left a council briefing prematurely on Tuesday night, following a confrontation with a member of the public.

Sick of feeling targeted online by a man, who was in the gallery, she approached him during the briefing to respond to what she perceived as unfair criticism of her.

"He got up and was causing a bit of a scene," Cr Casson said.

"I touched his arm and said, 'I now know who you are, and I want you to stop putting stuff up about me on Facebook'."

This caused an outcry from another member of the gallery.

"He was saying that I had assaulted his mate," Cr Casson said.

"I just touched his arm. I'm four foot 10, I mean, really?"

General manager Shelley Oldham attempted to intervene, threatening to remove all members of the gallery from the room.

Cr Casson didn't think this was fair on the other member of the public who hadn't been involved in the altercation, and so she left the meeting instead.

She arrived home to discover that the man she confronted earlier had already jumped on social media and posted about the incident, claiming that she had assaulted him.

Weeks earlier, he also took to social media, complaining that Cr Casson was leaking private information to members of the public.

Cr Casson, among a number of public officials mentioned in the Facebook group, denies leaking any confidential information.

While Cr Casson concedes that members of the community take an active interest in council matters, she doesn't think councillors should be subjected to personal attacks.

"Life is difficult enough as it is," Cr Casson said.

"I usually try not to respond to anything online."

She wants the man banned from council meetings.

She is yet to make a formal complaint to council.

