Walk off win for workers seals fate for brothers

IN THE SWING: Luke Sharpe batting for Brothers in Far North Coast Major League baseball on Saturday. The Workers catcher is Nick Johnstone. Ashleigh Knight

A walk off win in the bottom of the eighth inning for Workers 18-8 win on Saturday has sealed the fate for Brothers season who now cannot make the finals. Redbirds also continued to show their dominance after claiming the minor premiership with a 13-6 win over Norths.

Brothers came out swinging, scoring 5 runs in the second and another in the third to take an early 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the third. Four walks and a double to Jeremy Sexton put Brothers 5 in front,

Workers hit back in the bottom of the third with 4 runs, and another 5 in the fourth to take the lead. Adding another three in the sixth, two in the seventh, and three runs across the plate in the eighth was too much for the struggling Brothers side who scored just another two.

Jeremy Sexton was best on ground with the bat for Brothers being the only player with multiple hits. He went four-from-five in plate appearances and had four RBIs for the day.

All but two Workers batters had multiple hits, with Scott McClelland hitting two doubles in his outing. Nick Johnstone and Noah Worgan both had 4 RBIs for the day.

On Baxter Field, North started strong with a two-run lead at the bottom of the first. A single to Paul Latta, Danny O'Sullivan and Mark Robb, and walk to Lucas Myers crossed the two across the plate.

Redbirds were quick to respond with four in the top of the second. Singles to Nathanial Steele, Garon Clough, Bronson McNiff, Michael Munro and Josh Dennis, and double to Lewis Johnson put four across the plate.

At the end of the eighth, Redbirds only held a two-run lead but secured the win with five runs in the ninth, pushing the total just too far for Norths to form a comeback.

Johnson was most effective with the bat for Redbirds, going three-from-four with a double and two RBIs. Luke Britt was the only player to have multiple hits for Norths.

Next week is the last round of the season before finals, but with places cemented the results will have no impact on the first round of finals. Brothers will play their last game of the season again Redbirds.