Waking up to dead cows 'disappointing'

PARADISE LOST: Phillip Terry at his South Gundurimba home by the Richmond River which he says needs TLC. Susanna Freymark

PHILLIP Terry and his partner chose their 28ha South Gundurimba property because it was near the river.

The former soybean and cattle farm was denuded of vegetation and the couple have replanted native trees including red gums, tallowood and cedar trees that were originally on the land.

The Richmond River curves along the edges of the revegated property.

One of the founding members of the Richmond River Rescue Action Group, Mr Terry said they received a grant to plant 200 trees along the river to stabilise the banks.

"Ninety-two percent of the river is privately owned," Mr Terry said. "Only 3-5 per cent are trying to do the right thing."

By right thing, he means, helping to improve the health of the Richmond River rather than make it worse.

On a recent boat trip along the river, Mr Terry took photos of 16 cows dead in the river.

One was stuck in the mud.

"It's like waking up to disappointment," Mr Terry said.

Cattle cause erosion of the riverbank and destroy plants by eating them, rubbing up against tree trunks and by compacting the soil, he said.

Mr Terry said fencing the river would protect it from livestock.

"There should be legislation from the government to ban cattle from being in the river."

The clearing of vegetation on the riverbanks is one of the major issues Mr Terry witnessed.