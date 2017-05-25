Wake up with a snag on Friday morning

Third year apprentice at Casino's Smiths Butchery, Jacob Lane is spending this week preparing for the Beef Week brekky with the butchers.

TOMORROW morning will see more than half a tonne of local beef go into the hungry mouths of Casino residents and visitors at The Richmond Dairies Free BBQ.

If you fancy a snag for breakfast you'll have to get in early as the Breakfast with the Butchers event will start at 7am and run through to approximately 9am.

The free breakfast includes your choice of locally made snag or steak sandwich, with an added option of tomato or barbecue sauce.

The meat is provided by local butchers and other goods are donated by Woolworths in Casino.

Third year apprentice at Smiths Butchery, Jacob Lane, said it's no ordinary BBQ.

The 300kg's of steak and 200kg's of snags on the menu is worth at least $5000, donated from Casino's butchers.

The giant community barbecue is a serious affair with eight full-size barbies each manned by a few chefs, who Mr Lane said will be sizzling hard from 6am in order to feed the hungry crowd that's sure to start rocking up not long after.

"Most of the meat arrives the day before and comes straight to us, and the meat truck sits out the front (on the day) to keep it all cold," Mr Lane said.

"Wednesday is big, Thursday is big and Friday is huge, in previous years we have been in the shop at 4am Friday morning."

Volunteers chip in too- someone's got to pre-butter the bread.

The BBQ bonanza will be happening in Walker St in Casino's CBD Friday May 26.