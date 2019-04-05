Wake up to Shakey Graves

CAN'T Wake Up is Texan artist Shaky Graves' latest album, released in 2018.

His fifth studio album, the release charted at number 9 in the Billboard US Folk Albums chart.

His music combines blues, folk, and rock and roll and it's part of the Americana genre.

Speaking from Portland, Oregon, Graves said his Bluesfest show is a rare treat for him.

"I have a record that came out in May last year so I could just play the new material, but my live show is a mix of Can't Wake Up and then we do music from my previous records," he said.

"We can go from that into some heavy psychedelic music and again some of the new stuff.

"You get a full spectrum."

Graves said there will be four people on stage at his live show.

He is aware that Australian audiences tend to like Americana artists.

"Coming from Texas, and having met some Aussies that moved to Texas, there is some sort of link between Aussies and Texans, somehow, I'm not sure why that is or what it is," he said.

"There is a similar spirit and and some grit that we share.

"The 'Americana' label doesn't bother me much, if people from a whole different country can understand that difference.

"It's a little ambiguous living in the US and being deemed 'Americana' because, technically, there is no music that isn't, so it becomes irrelevant here."