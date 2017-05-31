Wake up and smell the (recycled) coffee cup

CERAMIC CUPS: Clunes Store & Cellars proprietor, Karen Dixon is selling beautiful ceramic cups in an effort to encourage coffee lovers to avoid adding to landfill.

AN INNOVATIVE Northern Rivers cafe has taken a stand against landfill by introducing a number of sustainable initiatives, including ceramic coffee cups for those wanting their caffeine on the go.

At Karen and Bryan Dixon's Clunes Store & Cellars, locals and visitors and have been snapping up the beautiful handleless ceramic mugs in shades of celadon (soft jade green), complete with reusable plastic covers.

RELATED: Why your coffee cup is not recyclable

Each week the cafe's barristas go through 45-50kg of coffee beans, adding up to nearly 3000 cups of coffee, many of which are snapped up as people stop for their morning fix on their way to work, shop or do the school drop-off.

So when Ms Dixon attended the 2017 Woodford Folk Festival and came across the mugs, she had an 'aha' moment.

Taking a gamble that their customers would be interested in the medium and large sized mugs which were beautiful to look at and hold, and not be put off by the $30 and $35 price point, Ms Dixon bought 30 and said she was astounded when they sold out within 10 days.

"We have had people coming in to get them refilled which is wonderful," she said.

"Now we have sold out our initial order we hope to have them back in stock by the end of the week."

Ms Dixon said the sustainable coffee cups are a small step in the right direction of eliminating the 1 billion disposable cups Australians toss into landfill each year.

"It's amazing what one idea can do," she said.

Ms Dixon said when the pair took over the Clunes Store & Cellars over six years ago, the business was haemorrhaging waste.

CERAMIC CUPS: Clunes Store & Cellars proprietor, Karen Dixon is selling beautiful ceramic cups in an effort to encourage coffee lovers to avoid adding to landfill. Alison Paterson

"When we started here the bins were full and the waste was disgusting," she said.

"So we looked around to see what we could do to operate more sustainably."

Sitting in the indoor/outdoor cafe next to the store, Ms Dixon smiled as she pointed out the lush garden beds and pot plants chock full of herbs, fruit trees, flowers and vegetables which surround the tables, all of which she said are the result of their recycling efforts.

"As the business grew, we realised we would have to do something so more than five years ago we started composting," she said.

"We also have a local pig farmer who collects some food waste, have eight chickens and the rest goes into compost bins for our vegetable garden."

CERAMIC CUPS: Clunes Store & Cellars proprietor, Karen Dixon is selling beautiful ceramic cups in an effort to encourage coffee lovers to avoid adding to landfill. Alison Paterson

As well as coffee, the cellar also offers customers the opportunity to purchase beer and kombucha (a fermented drink) through recyclable containers.

Ms Dixon said the couple firmly believe the war on waste can be won if it involves the whole community doing what they can.

"It's all about everyone feeling they can do something," she said.

"Everyone feel good when they can do something, no matter how small, to make the world a better place."