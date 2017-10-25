Train supporters told: 'Today Show is here for flood relief'

Update 8.30am: THE producer of the Today Show has warned train supporters that the live weather crosses from the Lismore Regional Gallery are to support the region's flood recovery.

The Northern Rivers Railway Action Group and TOOT (Trains On Our Tracks) held signs up in the crowd.

But the show's producer said: "We are here for flood recovery, it's not political."

Update 6.45am: AROUND 40 residents from all over Lismore have shown up on their way to work, school and university to take the opportunity to be part of the Today Show's live weather cross.

Master craftsman Geoff Hannah and his students were stoked with how excited everyone was with his beautiful cabinet.

Gallery director Brett Adlington said it was fantastic that the show had brought a different audience to the gallery.

"Getting Geoff's cabinet to a national audience is huge," he said.

Original story, 6.05am: THE Today Show's weather reporter, Natalia Cooper, is doing live crosses from Lismore's brand new gallery.

She said she was thrilled to be in Lismore.

More people are needed to join the crowd, so if you're awake, head down to the new gallery in Keen St and get yourself on TV.

Lismore City Council's tourism and events manager, Mitch Lowe, said the broadcast was funded through the Destination NSW Flood Recovery Program as yet another strategy to provide nationwide exposure for Lismore.

"With the grand opening of the Lismore Regional Gallery this Saturday, it is perfect timing to showcase the new facility and promote Lismore to a wide audience," he said.

"We want a huge crowd for the live broadcast and urge people to come on down for a spot on national TV!"

The show will feature a segment on the new gallery, Geoff Hannah's woodwork masterpiece The Hannah Cabinet (which is on display at the gallery), a performance by local musician Luke Vassella of his flood recovery song Something Good, an interview with Githabul artist Luke Close about his new mural at the gallery, and a segment on the Lismore Pie Cart.