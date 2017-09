YOU can literally wake up and smell the coffee when you pick up your copy of The Northern Star tomorrow with a scratch and smell panel.

That's right, in conjunction with our digital subscriptions offer of a Nespresso coffee making machine, we've captured the smell in print.

All you have to do is pick up a copy of tomorrow's Northern Star and on pages two and three you will see a coffee spill and panel for you to scratch to get the wafty aroma so many of us are familiar with.