NDIS failing the severely disabled
HAVE YOUR SAY: Waiting times targeted by NDIS review

by Marnie Banger
12th Aug 2019 11:03 AM

AUSTRALIANS with a disability are being asked to share their experiences with a new review aimed at cutting wait times under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Former finance department secretary David Tune will review the scheme's legislation and rules, with a view to streamlining processes.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said the inquiry will help the federal government deliver on its promise to address issues with timeframes around setting up or altering plans for NDIS participants.

The coalition has vowed to introduce the new standards by mid-2020.

 

Australian Government Services and NDIS Minister Stuart Robert speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Australian Government Services and NDIS Minister Stuart Robert speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. AAP Image - Lukas Coch

'We are listening, and will be consulting with people with disability and their families, the disability services sector, ministers and officials from Commonwealth and state governments and the National Disability Insurance Agency as part of this review," Mr Roberts said on Monday.

Consultations will begin later this month with an online survey, discussion paper and face-to-face workshops across the country.

Mr Tune retired from the public service in 2014 and has since led reviews into MPs' parliamentary entitlements and the aged care system.

"Mr Tune has a great deal of experience in reviewing important policy and is a great choice to lead this next phase of making the NDIS even better,' Mr Robert said.

The NDIS will support up to 500,000 people over the next five years.

Mr Roberts has already said he wants wait times for children accessing support to be cut in half by October, using a new waiting "cap" of 50 days.

The average wait time for children to receive NDIS plans at the moment is 127 days.

