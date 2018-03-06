Waiting for fur-ever homes

There are tons of feline friends up for adoption with NRAS.

Bev Lacey

IF YOU'VE been thinking about adopting a new feline family member, Northern Rivers Animal Services has more than 40 cats and kittens in need of homes.

NRAS President, Jo Parker said the hot weather meant the group was kept busy with kitten litters.

"Our amazing foster carers have definitely been working overtime after recently taking in numerous kitten litters,” Ms Parker said.

"The last few weeks have been madness with the group receiving calls about unwanted and dumped litters every other day.”

While some of NRAS's animals are still too small to be adopted the majority of the animals in care should be available to meet and greet at the next Adoption Day set for this weekend.

All NRAS animals are vet checked, vaccinated, flea and worm treated, microchipped and de-sexed prior to adoption.

The community is reminded that NRAS operates a subsidised de-sexing program to assist people in financial hardship.

NRAS has partnered with numerous vets from Ballina to Casino, now stretching to the Maclean / Yamba area, to offer the subsidised service and encourages people to de-sex their animals rather than face unwanted litters.

For details visit www.northernriversanimalservices.com.

NRAS Adoption Day on Saturday March 10, 10am - 1pm at NRAS Rescue Shelter, 61 Piper Drive, Ballina.