Wait for vital report leads to delay in manslaughter case

ADJOURNED AGAIN: The case involving two men Bradley Presbury and Justin Anderson charged with the manslaughter of Aaron Marks in Ballina earlier this year has been adjourned until November 22.

ONE of the two men charged with manslaughter over the death of Aaron Marks in Ballina earlier this year attended a committal hearing via video link at Ballina Local Court this morning.

Bradley Presbury, 22, wearing a dark t-shirt with a jumper over his shoulders and sporting a close-cropped haircut, was seated at a table holding pen in his right hand.

The other accused, Justin Anderson, 26, would not appear by video link, his solicitor Michael Thomas, advised.

But it was a short appearance for Mr Presbury, as Magistrate Karen Stafford, after some debate, adjourned the matter until November 22, 2018, to return to Ballina Local Court, to wait for the result of neuropathology report.

Acting for the Crown, Sgt Alissa Kennedy said the prosecution was requesting the adjournment to obtain the neuropathological report.

The defence, led by Krystal Triggs and Michael Thomas, made no objection.

Magistrate Stafford said given the nature and seriousness the charge, the case would be adjourned.

"I understand the case is really contingent of the neuropathological material,” she said.

"Also the added difficulty is the material coming from the Queensland jurisdiction and the backlog there is somewhat different to the backlog in NSW.”

On June 29 the pair was charged with manslaughter over the death of Aaron Marks, who was found critically injured on a Ballina footpath on Sunday, May 13, and died in hospital three days later.

"Bail is not applied for and formally refused,” Magistrate Stafford said.

Mr Anderson will also appear via video link on that date.