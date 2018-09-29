Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wagners wants to be involved in the construction of the Inland Rail project.
Wagners wants to be involved in the construction of the Inland Rail project. Contributed
Business

Wagners puts hand up to help build Inland Rail tunnels

Tom Gillespie
by
5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAGNERS has put its hand up to help build the massive tunnel through the Toowoomba Range as part of the Inland Rail project.

The publicly-listed Wagners Holding Company said it would put in a bid to provide construction materials on the job when tenders eventually became available.

CEO Cameron Coleman said the job would require an extensive amount of concrete and other materials to create the tunnel, which once finished would be one of the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

"We are in discussions with a number of parties to form a consortium and submit an expressions of interest about 12 months down the line," he told The Chronicle.

"We'll register our interest together and then ultimately bid on the job to build the line from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

"There's a large tunnel and that'll be a very material-intensive job. It will consume a large quantity of pre-cast concrete, large quantities of quarry materials and other construction materials that we manufacture and provide, such as cement."

Australian Rail Track Corporation CEO Richard Wankmuller said the corporation had opened the registration of interest for the public-private partnership on the Toowoomba-Brisbane section of the route.

"Private sector involvement in the design, build, finance and maintenance of the PPP section of the Inland Rail program is critical," he said.

"The ROI process allows ARTC to confirm the likely bidding field for the PPP while also signalling to the market that we are making progress on the procurement process ahead of the formal Expressions of Interest process in early 2019."

The privately-held Wagner Corporation, which is a separate entity, will also look to build a multi-modal transport hub within a 4km stretch of the corridor that faces Wellcamp Airport.

Related Items

inland rail project toowoomba wagners
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Brave teen with degenerative disorder just wants normal life

    premium_icon Brave teen with degenerative disorder just wants normal life

    Health LUKE Spencer needs help with his battle for independence.

    'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    premium_icon 'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    Crime "I thought 'Oh my god I just got my young fella stabbed'"

    Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    premium_icon Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    Crime The craft scheme came undone after police started tapping phones

    We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    premium_icon We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    Sport Photo gallery of winners of the winter sport competitions

    Local Partners