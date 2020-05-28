Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

27th May 2020 8:56 AM

A truck driver has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over a Perth highway crash that killed a mother-of-three.

David Lawrence West, 47, allegedly ran a red light and struck 55-year-old Moira Dunstall's car with his prime mover, which was towing a trailer, on Tonkin Highway in Forrestdale in April last year.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, but the offence was upgraded to manslaughter.

West faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and will make his first appearance in the Western Australian Supreme Court on June 29.

Originally published as WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

crime fatal crash motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News HE'S been keeping track of the shocking number of crashes on this stretch of road, and says there have been 39 deaths over the last 80 years.

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News Workers should get jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP

        $480,000 upgrade planned for dangerous road

        premium_icon $480,000 upgrade planned for dangerous road

        News There have been a number of crashes on this stretch of road

        Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        premium_icon Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        News THE 40-year-old man was arrested after a five-month police investigation.