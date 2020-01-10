Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
News

WA bushfires: Eyre Highway has reopened

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jan 2020 11:26 AM

TRUCK drivers in Western Australia are no longer cut off from South Australian routes with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA and Main Roads advising this morning that the Eyre Highway has been reopened in both directions. 

The Coolgardie-Esperance Highway is also reopened. 

The Western Roads Federation said some speed restrictions are in place and it is anticipated that a large number of vehicles could be on the roads. 

"As per WRF advice, please ensure you carry sufficient fuel and water as many roadhouses will be out of stock," an alert by the WRF said. 

The highway closure, due to bushfires that tore through the region, imposed criplling costs on many transport operators stuck at roadblocks. 

Earlier in the week, WRF boss Cam Dumesny called on Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies were also businesses that had been impacted by the devastating bushfires. 

The WRF also advised of a tropical low heading towards the Kimberley from the Northern Territory, where it has the potential to become Tropical Cyclone Claudia. 

Ex TC Blake has also created significant flooding and water over road issues throughout the Pilbara and Sandy Desert regions. 

The Great Central Road is closed again due to flooding. 

Please monitor Main Roads, BOM or NT RTA for updagtes. 

eyre highway wa wa bushfires wrf
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        premium_icon Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        Crime Police have now charged four people in relation to the alleged incident.

        ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        premium_icon ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        News TWO local teachers have organised a peaceful protest to demand real action from the...

        • 10th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
        Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        premium_icon Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        News Lennox Head man takes over longstanding Thai restaurant in West Ballina to support...

        • 10th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
        Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        Crime THE 51-year-old appeared before Casino Local Court for the first time on...