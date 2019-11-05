Menu
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
5th Nov 2019 3:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

