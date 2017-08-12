Voting on same-sex marriage needs you!

WHATEVER your thoughts are about the postal same-sex marriage plebiscite, I'd urge everyone eligible to cast a vote not boycott it.

I agree the whole debate has been a dog's breakfast and a plebiscite is an enormous waste of money when a vote on the floor of parliament could get the job done.

But casting those negatives aside, let's get this issue sorted once and for all.

If previous polls on this are correct, the vast majority of Australians are in favour of marriage equality.

But to get a result in this plebiscite, and to send a strong signal to our weak-kneed politicians, those in favour have got to vote 'yes'.

Don't let our pollies squib it by giving them any room for doubt. Make the result overwhelming and too hard to ignore.

And, if as expected, there is a yes result to this plebiscite, keep a close eye on your local member to see which way they cast their vote.

If they ignore you and vote with their conscience when the time comes, keep that in mind at the next federal election.

While I am personally going to vote yes to marriage equality I know there are many other conservative elements in our community who don't feel the same way.

I'd urge everyone to be respectful of each other's opinions and not to play the politics of fear or ridicule on this issue.

I'm all for less regulation of people's lives.

Give same-sex couples the same rights in making a commitment to their partners as anyone else in the community.