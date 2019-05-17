Activists urge voters to protect the planet

Protestors Annie Monks and Avinash Ayres demand politicians take the climate crisis seriously in the lead up to this weekends election.

Protestors Annie Monks and Avinash Ayres demand politicians take the climate crisis seriously in the lead up to this weekends election. Marc Stapelberg

AS voters get ready to head to the polls tomorrow, climate change activists are hoping the state of the planet will play a vital role in who people will select to lead the next federal government.

Northern Rivers residents wearing snorkels and scuba gear gathered in Lismore yesterday to bring awareness to the importance of thinking about the environment when voting this weekend.

More than 20 people demonstrated along Woodlark St, Lismore and shouted words of encouragement to passers by and warned them of the potential dangers of stopping further climate destruction.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Long term North Lismore resident Vicki Findlay said she wanted to send a message to whoever won the election that it was high time the federal government did more to address climate change.

"We know extreme weather like that which caused the 2017 floods will become more common as climate change takes hold, which is why we need genuine action now from our elected leaders," she said.

"Up until now we have seen politicians mostly bury their heads in the sand as droughts have intensified, flooding events have worsened, and unprecedented bushfires have raged in regions they never did before.

"For the sake of younger generations, we must take action now and limit global warming as much as possible. We also need greater attention on adapting to extreme weather events."

Rally organiser Maddy Braddon said voters needed to consider where they cast their vote before it was too late.

"The costs from extreme weather and climate change are falling on our communities while the big companies fuelling climate change, the coal and gas mining giants, are making mega profits and sending them offshore," Ms Braddon said.

"We demand the next government, and in particular whoever the member for Page is after the election, take the climate crisis seriously and assist communities like those in the Northern Rivers weather its impacts."

Voters will head to the polls tomorrow across the country to decide who will win the federal election.

The Northern Star will be there as the results roll in from 6pm on Saturday, May 18.

Visit www.northernstar.com.au for more details.