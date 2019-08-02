Menu
Which personal trainer will be crowned best in the Northern Rivers?.
Business

VOTE: Who's the best personal trainer on the Nth Rivers?

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:12 PM
WHO will be crowned the Northern Rivers' best personal trainer?

Do you have someone who pushes you to the limit and think they deserve to win?

Vote for your favourite personal trainer below and they'll go in the running to be named best in the region.

As part of The 2019 Best Of Northern Rivers Series, we've found the best burger, the tastiest eggs benny, the cheekiest baby, and the best local band.

The Northern Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite personal trainer on Facebook and we were inundated with hundreds of responses.

We have found the top 30 based on your recommendations, and placed them in the poll below.

Readers have until 9am Tuesday to vote.

You have three choices, it's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 30 as voted by you:

 

Who's the best personal trainer on the Northern Rivers?

Lismore Northern Star

