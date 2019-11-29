VOTE: Who is the Northern Rivers' favourite dentist?

From Tuesday you can arrange a dental check-up with West Moreton Hospital and Health Service by phone.

A VISIT to the dentist can be daunting for some people, but a group of Northern Rivers dentists have proven they have what it takes to make your time in the chair an easy task.

The region has plenty of skilled dentists to keep even the most frightened people comfortable and happy.

The Northern Star put a call-out on Facebook as part of its Best of Northern Rivers series and it's clear that people appreciate the manner in which their dentists carry out their work.

Caroline Winstanley nominated Christian at Wollongbar Dental Practice.

"This guy is just amazing with kids and adults too. Takes the time to explain every possible outcome and gives does amazing work," she said.

Leanda Headford said Cara at Alstonville Family Dental was amazing.

"My youngest Lucas has Down Syndrome and she takes time to let Lucas feel everything before she does anything in his mouth and teeth so he knows what is happening."

Now, it's time to crown a winner.

Voting is open until Tuesday morning.