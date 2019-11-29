Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From Tuesday you can arrange a dental check-up with West Moreton Hospital and Health Service by phone.
From Tuesday you can arrange a dental check-up with West Moreton Hospital and Health Service by phone.
News

VOTE: Who is the Northern Rivers' favourite dentist?

JASMINE BURKE
by
29th Nov 2019 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VISIT to the dentist can be daunting for some people, but a group of Northern Rivers dentists have proven they have what it takes to make your time in the chair an easy task.

The region has plenty of skilled dentists to keep even the most frightened people comfortable and happy.

The Northern Star put a call-out on Facebook as part of its Best of Northern Rivers series and it's clear that people appreciate the manner in which their dentists carry out their work.

Caroline Winstanley nominated Christian at Wollongbar Dental Practice.

"This guy is just amazing with kids and adults too. Takes the time to explain every possible outcome and gives does amazing work," she said.

Leanda Headford said Cara at Alstonville Family Dental was amazing.

"My youngest Lucas has Down Syndrome and she takes time to let Lucas feel everything before she does anything in his mouth and teeth so he knows what is happening."

Now, it's time to crown a winner.

Voting is open until Tuesday morning.

Reader poll

VOTE: Who is the Northern' Rivers best dentist?

View Results
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        News ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Zimbabwe a lost cause for white farmers

        Zimbabwe a lost cause for white farmers

        News TOOWOOMBA man talks of life in Zimbabwe.

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        Dive into nature and opulence at this North Coast resort

        premium_icon Dive into nature and opulence at this North Coast resort

        Lifestyle Explore this oasis for a holiday-at-home or trip to the region