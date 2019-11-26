Menu
Who is the region's best sales agent?
Who is the region's best sales agent? Peter Carruthers
VOTE: Who is your favourite Northern Rivers sales agent?

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when The Northern Star asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.

With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the agents with the most nominations into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.

VOTE: Who is the best sales agent on the Northern Rivers?

Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.

Ray Leo said: "Hands down best agent is Christopher Williams (who) works hard everyday and provides honest real advise to his buyers/sellers. This bloke deserves a holiday or 2 hehe (sic)".

Louisa Barton said Peter Butcher of Ray White in Lismore "went way over what would have been expected of a real estate agent".

Get your votes in now. Poll closes on Thursday at 10am.

Lismore Northern Star

