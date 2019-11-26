VOTE: Who is your favourite Northern Rivers sales agent?
IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when The Northern Star asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.
With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the agents with the most nominations into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.
Reader poll
VOTE: Who is the best sales agent on the Northern Rivers?
Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.
Ray Leo said: "Hands down best agent is Christopher Williams (who) works hard everyday and provides honest real advise to his buyers/sellers. This bloke deserves a holiday or 2 hehe (sic)".
Louisa Barton said Peter Butcher of Ray White in Lismore "went way over what would have been expected of a real estate agent".
Get your votes in now. Poll closes on Thursday at 10am.