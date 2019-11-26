VOTE: Who is your favourite Northern Rivers sales agent?

Who is the region's best sales agent?

IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when The Northern Star asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.

With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the agents with the most nominations into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.

Christopher Williams - One Agency Alstonville

Peter Butcher - Ray White in Lismore

Melanie Stewart - Real Estate Alstonville

Neil Scott - Ray White in Lismore

Christopher Plim

Katrina Beohm at Katrina Beohm Real Estate

Nathan Gordon at R Gordon and Son, Lismore

Melanie Stewart Real Estate

Michele Jackson - Byron and Beyond

Mark Harley - Ray White Lismore

Rob - PRDnationwide Northern Rivers

Robyn Hunt - LJ Hooker Ballina

Ray White - Rural Casino

Glenn Mills - Mcraths Ballina Vote View Results

Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.

Ray Leo said: "Hands down best agent is Christopher Williams (who) works hard everyday and provides honest real advise to his buyers/sellers. This bloke deserves a holiday or 2 hehe (sic)".

Louisa Barton said Peter Butcher of Ray White in Lismore "went way over what would have been expected of a real estate agent".

Get your votes in now. Poll closes on Thursday at 10am.