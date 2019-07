HUNDREDS of proud parents nominated their bub for cutest baby and we tried, we couldn't choose!

So we've decided to split the poll up into categories to spread as much baby love as possible.

As part of the Northern Rivers Best Of Series we've found the best burgers, and the best eggs benedict, as chosen by you.

Now we've set our sights on your adorable offspring! Vote now and one bub will be crowned the cheekiest in the Northern Rivers.