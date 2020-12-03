Menu
Photos of the 2020 Lismore Christmas tree
Photos of the 2020 Lismore Christmas tree
News

VOTE: Which Lismore Christmas tree is your favourite?

Adam Daunt
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
DECEMBER is here which means the festive season is upon us and Lismore City Council’s annual creative Christmas tree is unveiled.

We are asking you to decide which is the top tree from the past six iterations of the council tree, which began in 2015 with the bicycle tree.

This year’s tree is a seven metre high creation built primarily of recycled 25 litre drums and adorned with hearts decorated by council staff with recycled material.

With chaff bags also used to help create the bows, this tree is a nod to the rural community.

SEE MORE: LISMORE COUNCIL UNVEIL CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020

Will the rural tree reign supreme or will past favourites like the umbrella tree or the tyre tree prove too good?

Vote now!

Lismore Northern Star

