Love it or hate it, it's still famous.
Offbeat

VOTE: What's the best quirky hashtag for the Big Prawn?

Graham Broadhead
by
10th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
LOVE it or hate it, Ballina's Big Prawn is still iconic enough that you often see people with their phone cameras aimed to the gigantic bright orange sea critter.

The prawn was built in the late 1980s when Big Things were the go -- the Big Merino went up in Goulburn and the Giant Oyster followed in Taree as the Big Pineapple at Nambour in Queensland was attracting plenty of visitors.

But we think Ballina tourism can continue to benefit from the crustacean, and we've got our sights set on making it an Insta-hit.

To do that, the Big Prawn needs the right hashtag.

We asked for your suggestions, and now it's time to vote:

What hashtag should we give the Big Prawn?

