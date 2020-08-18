VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

Last night we announced our search for Gladstone’s best coffee.

GLADSTONE coffee connoisseurs are lucky our city is home to an increasing number of great little cafes.

After putting the call out on Facebook, the region delivered with dozens of nominations who they thought had the best cup of joe.

We trawled through the comments and compiled a poll with the top nominations.

Now it's up to you to decide who deserves the title for best coffee.

Readers have until 10am Thursday to vote.