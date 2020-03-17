VOTE NOW: Who is the region’s best swim school teacher?

Swim instructors are very loved on the Northern Rivers.

THE importance of learning to swim cannot be understated on the Northern Rivers.

Thankfully, the coastal region seemingly boasts dozens of talented swim teachers keen to get children or adults taking to the water like ducks.

The Northern Star took to Facebook this week asking for readers to nominate the Northern Rivers' best swim teacher.

We were swamped with more than 130 comments from residents backing their favourite instructors.

Some teachers received multiple nominations. We've nailed it down to 15 of the region's favourite swim teachers, but one will be crowned the overall winner.

Voting closes 9am Friday morning.

Here's what our readers said they loved about some of the region's most outstanding swim teachers:

Meg - Mega Swim School Tintenbar

Renee Snow: "My 4 year old is an AMAZING swimmer because of her! She is a fantastic teacher. We also send our 8 month old."

Dani Lavis - Growing Gills Swim School Goonellabah

Emma Smith: "Dani Lavis for sure!!! My boys have progressed so much with her in just a few lessons. I've seen more growth then a full term at other places. She is amazing!!"

Jo T Glvaa: "My boy loves Dani Lavis from Growing Gills Swim School. He has improved out of sight and developed AMAZING and safe water confidence from having lessons with her!! He looks forward to his lessons every week!"

Briana Heinz - Ballina Swim School

Kat Harrison: "Ballina Swim School with Briana. She's amazing with all ages understands in depth childhood development so she doesn't push the little ones and is reassuring to the parents! We love her!"

Kerryn Webb: "Briana owns and runs Ballina Swim School She has been such an amazing teacher and she communicates so well with parents. I've really appreciated her kind, patient and structured approach with my kids."

Trent Howie - Ballina Pool

Jess Lee: "Trent Howie at Ballina pool is the best. My son learnt from him, and my daughter who refused to swim with others would with him! The best rapport with the kids!"

Ruby Honan - little gems swim school

Angela Burley: "Ruby Honan at little gems swim school. She is fantastic with all ages and abilities."

Simone Stewart EwSwim - Ewingsdale Swim School

Madelyn Sergi: "Simone Stewart EwSwim - Ewingsdale Swim School is beyond amazing and so worthy of being named the beat swim teacher."

Elizabeth Watts - GSAC, Goonellabah

Roles Niki: "Elizabeth at GSAC! She's AMAZING! Taught my daughter how to swim, was extremely patient with her, considering my daughters refusal to get in and stay in, to the point of wanting to throw up!! If it wasn't for Elizabeth, I would have given up on my daughter!! Love ELIZABETH!! Have had 2 more children go through GSAC, wouldn't go anywhere else."