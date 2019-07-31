VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

From Crisis to Collapse drummer Marco Penniello at work on the kit during one of their shows. From Crisis to Collapse are one of many local bands making waves from the area.

THE Northern Rivers is home to a wide variety and depth of bands all of which have shown incredible talent and a DIY attitude in getting recorded and heard by the general public.

Howl and Moan record store owner Mario Fraietta, Lennox Groove manager Nathan Luke and Dusty Attic owner Kate Stroud gave us their top 10 suggestions.

We then put the call out to you, our readers, to see if there were bands or artists that you loved and wanted included in the poll and with 115 comments t was wonderful to see the strong support for these bands.

We have tallied the results and the poll is ready for voting and for you to choose your favourite.

The winner will be awarded a photo shoot and interview, and they will grace the front cover of our Pulse entertainment guide.

Vote in the Star's poll to decide who gets the cover of Pulse. Voting closes at 10am on Friday.

Here are the 36 nominations tallied from our article and your nominations on our Facebook page.

Chilli Gomez

Visas

Bedclub

Plenko

Masochist

Sophie Ozard

From Crisis to Collapse

Flat Bickie

Wharves

Garage Sale

LSAS

No Parade

The Oogars

The Buckleys

Mini Skirt

Seaside

Flying Machine

Liquid Face

Alisha Todd and the Volcanic Lovers

Karl S Williams

Benja Meek

AKA Lui

Mykaela Jay

Art Pleasley

okmattcollins

Tahi White

Master Leech

Lady Mondegreen.

Blood Knuckles

The Billy Cudgeon Band

Ben Khul

The Howling Yowies

Ben Wilson

Cafe Enema

FLY AGARIC

Bridget Brandolini

Cecelia Brandolini

Monica Francis Brandolini

Dicklord

Sur Klinik

Laurel Laxxes

Dead City Radio