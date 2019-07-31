Menu
From Crisis to Collapse drummer Marco Penniello at work on the kit during one of their shows. From Crisis to Collapse are one of many local bands making waves from the area.
News

VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

Marc Stapelberg
by
31st Jul 2019 1:00 PM
THE Northern Rivers is home to a wide variety and depth of bands all of which have shown incredible talent and a DIY attitude in getting recorded and heard by the general public.

Howl and Moan record store owner Mario Fraietta, Lennox Groove manager Nathan Luke and Dusty Attic owner Kate Stroud gave us their top 10 suggestions. 

We then put the call out to you, our readers, to see if there were bands or artists that you loved and wanted included in the poll and with 115 comments t was wonderful to see the strong support for these bands. 

We have tallied the results and the poll is ready for voting and for you to choose your favourite. 

The winner will be awarded a photo shoot and interview, and they will grace the front cover of our Pulse entertainment guide.

Vote in the Star's poll to decide who gets the cover of Pulse. Voting closes at 10am on Friday.

Here are the 36 nominations tallied from our article and your nominations on our Facebook page.

  • Chilli Gomez
  • Visas
  • Bedclub
  • Plenko
  • Masochist
  • Sophie Ozard
  • From Crisis to Collapse
  • Flat Bickie
  • Wharves
  • Garage Sale
  • LSAS
  • No Parade
  • The Oogars
  • The Buckleys
  • Mini Skirt
  • Seaside
  • Flying Machine
  • Liquid Face
  • Alisha Todd and the Volcanic Lovers
  • Karl S Williams
  • Benja Meek
  • AKA Lui
  • Mykaela Jay
  • Art Pleasley
  • okmattcollins
  • Tahi White
  • Master Leech
  • Lady Mondegreen.  
  • Blood Knuckles
  • The Billy Cudgeon Band
  • Ben Khul
  • The Howling Yowies
  • Ben Wilson
  • Cafe Enema
  • FLY AGARIC  
  • Bridget Brandolini
  • Cecelia Brandolini
  • Monica Francis Brandolini
  • Dicklord
  • Sur Klinik
  • Laurel Laxxes
  • Dead City Radio

