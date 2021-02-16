We've scoured the country for the best local cafes, and now it's time to vote for the best in your state.

Whether they've come to the rescue with a great bacon and egg roll or delivered the perfect coffee exactly when you needed it most, now's the time to show your appreciation with a vote.

Today, we're calling on you to spill the beans and let us know which cafe in NSW is the crema of the crop. Cast your vote now.

Originally published as Vote now: Help find the best cafe in NSW