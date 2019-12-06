VOTE NOW: 10 of the best vets on the Northern Rivers

GOOD vets talk to animals, great vets hear them talk back.

The Northern Rivers is home to thousands of beloved pets who make life extra special for their owners.



Luckily, there's plenty of outstanding veterinarians in the region to take care of your furry friends.

As part of the Northern Star's Best of Northern Rivers' series, we put a call out to find the region's best vet.

We were inundated with more than 200 nominations.



Reader poll VOTE: Who is the Northern Rivers best vet? Richard - Lismore vet clinic

John Campbell - Keen St Veterinary Clinic

Krystyna Hanlon - Pet Goodbyes

Evan Kosack - Lennox Head Vet Clinic

Liz Brown - Northern Rivers Veterinary Service Casino

James Donaldson - Evans Head Vet Clinic

Toni Kealy - Vetlove Goonellabah

Ross Brown - Kyogle Vet Clinic

Willa - Racecourse Road Vet Hospital, Ballina

Matt Ball, Beacon Veterinary Alstonville Vote View Results

Arlie Pagotto said: "My husband and I owe all the Vets at keen street a massive thanks for saving our accident prone labrador a few times and especially the vet John. We really appreciated all his help and he had a wonderful way with him."



Jay Cee: "Richard and all the crew at Lismore veterinary clinic, hands down! Always there for you, they actually care, will take the time. Also the amount of lost dogs and wildlife I have taken there, they never bat an eyelid, they genuinely love animals."

The search has been narrowed down to the best 10 veterinarians in the region, and now it's time to crown a winner.

You can vote for your favourite veterinarian in the poll above until Tuesday morning at 10am.