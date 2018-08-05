VOTE: Kyogle's much-loved brush turkey needs a name
KYOGLE'S only had it's giant brush turkey for less than a week, but already it's become a much-loved statue in the town.
Built by local couple John and Chrystine Graham, the turkey symbolises their passion for Kyogle.
We decided the turkey needed a name, so we put the job out to you, dear readers, and asked for your input.
We received hundreds of responses - they were thoughtful, quirky, cheeky and hilarious.
After a robust discussion in the newsroom, we've narrowed it down to a shortlist of 10 names, and now it's time to vote.
Let us know what you think.