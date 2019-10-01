Menu
Vote for you favourite hairdresser. Contributed
News

VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
1st Oct 2019
WE ALL know how difficult it is to find a good hairdresser who does exactly what we want - so, let the Northern Rivers decide for you!

The Northern Star put the call out for nominations of the region's best hairdresser and after receiving hundreds of nominations for top hairdressers and salons, the competition will be red hot.

Now it's your turn to vote for your favourite.

Votes can be placed up until 10am on Thursday October 3 and then the top 10 will be revealed on northernstar.com.au later that day.

We've cut it down to the places that got the most nominations -- vote now because we want to find the best of the best!

 

