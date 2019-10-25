Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shooting a wedding with a vintage old school camera (GENERIC)
Shooting a wedding with a vintage old school camera (GENERIC) maximkabb
News

VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Oct 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Northern Rivers is home to some incredible wedding photographers.

When enlisting someone to capture your special day, you want to make sure you have the best possible photographer.

The Northern Star is running its Best of Northern Rivers 2019 series, and readers were asked to nominate a wedding photographer who goes above and beyond in their role, and who they thought were worthy of making it to the final voting poll.

We were inundated with responses, with more than 100 people nominating their favourite photographer.

It has been narrowed down to the top 15.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the wedding photographer in the Northern Rivers.

Voting will close on Tuesday October 29 at 10am.

Reader poll

Who is the best wedding photographer on the Northern Rivers?

View Results
best of northern rivers byron shire wedding industry northern rivers best of wedding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime EDUCATION department allege incidents were not properly reported and children not properly protected from harm.

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:21 AM
    #1-10: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #1-10: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport Who has made it into the coveted number one spot?

    This Northern Rivers town could soon become 'uninsurable'

    premium_icon This Northern Rivers town could soon become 'uninsurable'

    News See the graphic: New data shows uninsurable homes in next 30 years

    $31 million Ballina development is almost finished

    premium_icon $31 million Ballina development is almost finished

    News Reside Living Ballina complex starts to take shape