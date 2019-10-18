Menu
DODGY TATTS: Jack Rowlandson's submission.
Offbeat

VOTE: Decide which tattoo is the worst in the region

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th Oct 2019 2:51 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
WE'RE on the hunt for The Northern Rivers' dodgiest tattoo, and it's time for you to vote.

The Northern Star has been overwhelmed with responses following a call-out on our Facebook page on Thursday night.

From questionable, sketchy-looking home jobs to embarrassing typography, it seems Northern Rivers residents have seen it all when it comes to awful tattoos.

Vote for one of the tattoos below to have your say in which tattoo should be crowed our dodgiest.

Voting in the poll closes at 10am on Tuesday.

 

Which tattoo is the worst in the region?

