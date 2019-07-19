Menu
VOTE: Where is your favourite eggs benedict?
Business

VOTE: Best eggs benedict on the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
19th Jul 2019 9:26 AM
WHERE is the best place to get eggs benedict on the Northern Rivers?

READ: 2019 Best of Northern Rivers: What you need to know

As part of The 2019 Best Of Northern Rivers Series, this week we found the best burger, and now we're looking where to get the tastiest eggs benny with the creamiest hollandaise sauce.

The Northern Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite eggs benedict on Facebook and we were inundated with responses.

We have found the top 10 based on your recommendations, and placed them in the poll below.

Readers have until midnight on Monday to vote.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 10 eggs benedict on the Northern Rivers as voted by you:

 

Reader poll

Where is the eggs benedict on the Northern Rivers?

View Results
best of northern rivers northern rivers business northern rivers food
Lismore Northern Star

