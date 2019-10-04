Menu
Vote for your favourite child care educator or centre.
VOTE: Best child care centres, educators in Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Oct 2019 2:41 PM | Updated: 5th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
WHEN choosing a child care centre, it's important to trust the educators who will be looking after your precious little ones day after day.

The Northern Star is running its Best of Northern Rivers 2019 series, and readers were asked to nominate a child care educator who goes above and beyond in their role, and who they thought were worthy of making it to the final voting poll.

We were inundated with responses, with more than 100 people nominating their favourite child care educator.

But there are some centres in the Northern Rivers with so many wonderful educators that people couldn't nominate just one person, so we have broken the poll into two parts - the best child care educator and best child care centre.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best.

We will announce the winner of both categories next week.

Voting will close on Wednesday at 10am.

Please note: Nominations with multiple educators listed in the one comment were not able to be counted towards the best child care educator - instead that nomination went towards the best child care centre.

 

Lismore Northern Star

