Voodoo use improves workers

YOU DO VOODOO: Researchers have found employees who stick pins in a voodoo doll of their boss feel happier at work.

EVERYONE at some stage had had the fantasy of making a Voodoo doll of a particularly awful boss.

It might have been the sleazy manager at your summer job or a frightful employer who was constantly bad-tempered and demand you do lots of unpaid overtime.

Now researchers have found workers who make and use a voodoo doll of their boss make better employees.

According to a report published in the February 2018 issues of the The Leadership Quarterly, a team of researchers from the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, voodoo dolls make employees feel better.

They found when given the opportunity to stick pins into a voodoo doll of their boss, employees experienced a better mood and improved cognition as a result.

These employees were given the opportunity to unleash some pent-up frustration against their boss with the help of an online voodoo program.

The virtual voodoo doll emitted a cry when stuck with a virtual pin and researchers reported using the model actually reduced feelings of aggression in employees.

The workers reported that they felt lower levels of hostility, injustice and bitterness towards their boss.

Researchers also found that study participants performed better on cognition tests after unleashing their anger on the voodoo doll.

"When a subordinate receives abusive treatment from a supervisor, a natural response is to retaliate against the supervisor,” the report said.

"Although retaliation is dysfunctional and should be discouraged, we examine the potential functional role retaliation plays in terms of alleviating the negative consequences of abusive supervision on subordinate justice perceptions.”

The researchers said based on the notion that retaliation following mistreatment can restore justice for victims, "we propose a model whereby retaliation following abusive supervision alleviates the negative effect of abusive supervision on subordinate justice perceptions”.

"In two experimental studies, whereby we manipulated abusive supervision and subordinate symbolic retaliation-in particular, harming a voodoo doll that represents the abusive supervisor-we found general support for our predictions,” the report aid.

So better thinking leads to being a more responsible and resourceful employee, so it's win-win all round.

Just don't show your boss.