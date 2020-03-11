Volunteers sought to make surf more accessible

The Disabled Surfers Association is seeking volunteers to help with their event at Clarkes Beach later this month.

The Disabled Surfers Association is seeking volunteers to help with their event at Clarkes Beach later this month.

The Disabled Surfers Association Far North Coast branch will be gathering at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay, on Saturday, March 21.

The group is calling on volunteers to help make the event run smoothly.

“We need lots of volunteers to help in the water for this event,” they said in a statement.

“We can guarantee a smile on your dial when you join us in taking those in our ­community that need help to access the water and the waves.”

Anyone looking to help out can arrive at 9am for a quick briefing before a few hours of run.

A barbecue and presentation will follow.

The organisation supplies rash shirts, sun lotion, lunch and water and the event will generally finish by 1pm.

Participants in the program are invited to sign on at 10am, ready to surf.

Bring your swimmers, a hat, towels and a jumper if the day’s looking cloudy and bring along any essentials for special dietary requirements.

Follow the group on ­facebook.com/DSAFarNorthCoast for more information about Disabled Surfers Association events.