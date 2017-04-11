Volunteers rally after flood wipes out baseball complex

BIG CLEAN-UP: FNC Baseball volunteers at the Albert Park complex in Lismore over the weekend.

WHILE there were a number of sporting bodies in Lismore that were devastated by the recent floods the Albert Park Baseball complex also suffered its worst destruction by a flood since 1965.

Fences, dugouts and the canteen suffered major structural damage; nothing escaped the torrent of water that cut a path of destruction across the fields.

Over fifty volunteers from Far North Coast Baseball and the Softball Associations descended on Albert Park early on Saturday morning to begin the massive clean-up.

Lismore City Council and the SES began the clean-up as soon as the water receded, which was a tremendous help.

The fire brigade also pitched in on Saturday and assisted in hosing out the new batting tunnels to bring them back to their original state.

FNC Baseball and Baseball Australia are still hopeful in holding the National Little League Championship in May in a hope of injecting much needed funds into the local economy.

While FNC Baseball may be rivals on the field against their northern Queensland counterparts the generosity from Brisbane North, Pine Rivers Rapid and Fielder's Choice clubs in making donations to go towards the restoration of the fields.

The FNC local competition was due to start April 1 but will now begin on April 22 at the earliest, with the FNC Association looking to get Baxter Field up to playing standard and transferring games to the Casino and Ballina fields, in an effort to get the season underway.