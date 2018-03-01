Volunteers lend a helping hand to flood group

HELPING HANDS: Residents and staff at BaptistCare Maranoa Centre presented Lismore Helping Hands with a donation of $1400, raised at their Christmas market. LHH coordinated the community-led volunteer effort out of the Lismore train station after the floods last year. Back row - Mareida Conroy, Samantha Jonsson and Greg Price. Front row from the left are Maddy Braddon, Violet Morrell, Elizabeth Mann, and Cr Elly Bird.

KIND hearts and and craft skills have raised a welcome donation for Lismore Helping Hands.

On Wednesday, residents and staff at BaptistCare Maranoa Centre presented Lismore Helping Hands with a donation of $1400, raised at their Christmas market.

Lismore Helping Hands coordinated the community-led volunteer effort out of the Lismore train station after the floods last year.

BaptistCare Maranoa Centre's lifestyle coordinator Samantha Tuck, said each year the residents make craft items to sell at their Christmas markets.

"Then we donate the money we raise to a local organisation,” she said.

"We have quite a few staff who were affected by the floods and we were keen to see the donation go to an organisation that is making a difference.”

Ms Tuck said the centre heard about Lismore Helping Hands at the Regional Achievement and Community Awards last year.

"We were impressed with the work they had done, and continue to do,” she said.

Lismore Councillor Elly Bird said Helping Hands knew this donation would go a long way towards supporting the community of Lismore by supporting the organisation.

"Helping Hands are still active now, nearly one year after the flood and this donation will make a huge difference to us,” she said.

"Most of our work is still voluntary, and there is still plenty of work to do.”

Cr Bird said Helping Hands was working with Lismore City Council and a number of other organisations as part of Lismore Flood Ready, a council initiative to develop a recovery plan for Lismore.

"We are helping develop an action plan for the next time Lismore has a major flood, which will include how to organise and mobilise volunteers,” she said.

"After the flood last year we organised more than 2000 volunteers over three weeks, and supported hundreds of community members and businesses with their clean up and recovery efforts. It was a huge task, and we learnt a lot about disaster recovery by doing it.”