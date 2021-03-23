Volunteers help with flood rescues across the Northern Rivers

FLOOD RESCUE: Members of the Volunteer Rescue Association Tweed District have been very active over the past few days assisting other agencies including the SES and Ambulance NSW. File Photo.

Emergency service volunteers continue to respond as heavy rain impacts across the Northern Rivers.

State Emergency Services Deputy Divisional Commander Ashley Slapp said members had attended a range of incidents in the past 24 hours.

Mr Slapp, who is also the SES Woodburn Commander, said crews attended 12 jobs in the past 24 hours which ranged from rescues to flood assistance.

“We has one flood rescue at Tabulam,” he said.

“SES members also attended two flood jobs at Tweed Heads, four responses to flood assist at Murwillumbah, three flood jobs at Lismore and three flood jobs at Ballina.”

Mr Slapp said that the SES was working with their emergency services colleagues from other agencies to ensure a co-ordinated response during the severe weather event.

“At our Incident Control Centre we are liaising with all the emergency service agencies including the Rural Fire Service, Police, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance NSW and Volunteer Rescue Association,” he said.

According to VRA Tweed District Squad Leader Drew Carr, their team has been “active over the past few days responding to multiple jobs including motor vehicle collisions, and flood rescues”.

“During this weather event, the Tweed Heads SES has tasked Tweed Rescue to assist them in flood rescues in the Tweed and Bilambil areas,” he said.

“With this combined co-ordinated response the community can feel confident that help will arrive as quick as possible with the skills required to keep visitors and residents safe.”

Mr Carr said the SES was doing a great job locally and statewide.

“The NSW VRA also has swift-water strike teams deployed in other areas of the state,” he said.

“One strike team is currently in the Wauchpe and Port Macquarie area with members from Tweed District, Brunswick Valley, and Glen Innes VRA Rescue squads.

“Under the tasking of the NSW SES, this team is bringing the help to where it is needed.”

Mr Carr said members urged the community to be patient with the floodwaters, and not to take any unnecessary risks.

“Please remember the message, ‘if it’s flooded, forget it’,” he said.