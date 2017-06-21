Volunteers glad to be back at work after flood

The Lismore Caroona Op Shop was one of many businesses aftected by the North Coast floods.

DEVESTATING floods proved no match for what is arguably Lismore's longest serving community opportunity shop.

The Lismore Caroona Op Shop has reopened following renovations after the natural disaster that struck the region about three months ago.

A generous stream of donations enabled the store and its volunteers to revive the shop, which has a strong record of about 58 years social justice work in Lismore.

One part-time employee and volunteers makes the team at Caroona with the eldest volunteer being Olive Smith, who was 93-years-old.

Money raised by the volunteers at the store directly supports the local Uniting aged care facilities in Goonellabah.

Auxiliary Chairperson,. Mollie Strong, is proud of the refurbishments works and said the shop now looks "just beautiful".

Ms Strong looked forward to the shop's grand re-opening on July 3 at 10 am.