Volunteers for Bill's Team desperately needed

ON THE JOB: Home nurse Vanessa Neighbour with Bill during his exercise regime at the house.

ON THE JOB: Home nurse Vanessa Neighbour with Bill during his exercise regime at the house. Marc Stapelberg

Bill's team looking for new volunteers: Bill's Team co-ordinator Sharon Hand has made a plea to volunteers, physio or nursing students and general members of the community to get involved.

PARALYSED in a car accident more than 30 years ago when he was 19 years old, Goonellabah resident Bill Hawkins is a man who defies expectations.

The accident left him with 'locked-in syndrome'.

He is aware of what is going on around him, but can't walk, talk or move.

Bill's overall good health today is a testament to the love and care of his family and a dedicated group of volunteers that have come over the last 28 years, that's now seeking new members.

Bill's Team co-ordinator Sharon Hand has made a plea to volunteers, physio or nursing students and general members of the community to get involved.

"We had about half a dozen volunteers who started helping out Bill when he first came home from hospital and they've been coming every week for almost 28 years,” Ms hand said.

"It's very special. We've had people from all walks of life coming to help us out - uni students, retirees, workers, even ex-footballers.”

But, she said having enough volunteers is an "ongoing issue”.

She said the small contribution of two hours anywhere from once a week to once a month was invaluable to maintaining Bills health.

"I love the chatter that goes on here, they talk about what's going on in the outside world and Bill takes all of this in.

"All the volunteers are all here because they want to be. It might be something someone wants to start in the new year.

"It's not hard work and we're very flexible. We appreciate any time people can offer us.

"It could happen to anyone.”

The work she was was "not hard or strenuous” and experience isn't necessary.

Volunteers help move bill's body around assisting to stretch his limbs in an effort to maintain the muscle tone.

They also perform chest percussion (tapping) to aid his breathing.

Ms Hand said it was a unique way to connect with people and contribute to a local family who were reliant on the kindness of the local community.

Give Sharon a call for more information or to arrange to come along to see what they do.

Please telephone 66247512 or mobile 0412246629.

Email: info@billsteam.com.au