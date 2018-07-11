Volunteers devastated after thieves target 100-year-old hall

THEFT: Hot water system and gas bottles have been stolen from Coorabell Hall.

THEFT: Hot water system and gas bottles have been stolen from Coorabell Hall. Billy Wrencher

SOMETIMES you just have to wonder what is going on in some people's heads.

That's what President of the Coorabell Hall committee, Billy Wrencher, was wondering when he saw thieves had stolen the hall's hot water system and gas bottles in what can only be described as an act of bastardry.

The race is now on to get it all sorted because the gas and hot water are needed for a Byron Bay Uncle Project Fundraiser being hosted by Kombi Keg Byron on July 22.

This is the third time the 100-year-old hall has been targeted by thieves since 2013. They have previously stolen both the gas bottles and the hot water system.

THEFT: Hot water system and gas bottles have been stolen from Coorabell Hall. Billy Wrencer

"We had it all stolen before so we reinstalled it all with extra security,” Mr Wrencher said

"But the chains and a high tensile steel cage were cut and removed and security lock on hot water heater was drilled and cut.

"These people have obviously got some pretty serious kit and plenty of time to pull this off.

"Anyone offered a cheap Rinnai hot water heater and gas bottles - you know where they came from.

"Sadly we may not be covered by insurance - it's a loss to our local community and volunteers.

"Coorabell Hall is owned by the community, and since we knocked back a NSW Crown Lands bid to take us over, we can no longer apply for government grants, so we are back on the sausage sizzle trail trying to raise money to replace it all.

"And that's a lot of sausages we have to sell to raise the $2,000 we need.”

Anyone with information about the theft, or to help with the replacement, phone Mr Wrencher on 0408612043.