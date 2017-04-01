Community strength sends #BringLismoreTogether viral

Trade Help: people who can assist with trades are asked to comment on the bottom of this thread or to contact Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW page administrators directly on Facebook.

IT HAS taken just over 24-hours to sprout a booming network of volunteers offering help to flood-stricken Lismore residents, with everything from pet babysitting to dry cleaning.

Lismore Helping Hands' Facebook group, with almost 3,000 members, is linking flood-affected residents with local and interstate volunteer helpers using #LismoreHelpingHands and #BringLismoreTogether hashtags.

Eighty residents in dire need of assistance have already been linked to diverse services, including: farm help, professional trade services, nursing help, ute and trailer transport, rubbish removal and BBQs, for meals.

A 'thread' has been created just for volunteers who want to help organisers of annual Lantern Parade, who suffered devastating losses of their lanterns in the floods.

Even the images designs being used for the social media driven campaign have been volunteered by a Byron Bay-based graphic designer, said page Admin Maddy-rose Braddon.

"It's amazing what you can do with a community in crisis," Ms Braddon said.

"We have a Google doc excel spread sheet where our team of 11 volunteer page admins are getting people to enter their details, names, locations, phone number and how they can help.

"Our admins are available to accept direct, personal messages to link volunteers with residents.

"The support for this project has been super-overwhelming.

"The amazing diversity of support is astonishing."

After our third highest flood since reliable records began in 1917 #bringlismoretogether pic.twitter.com/73Us935Bkb — Todd Everingham (@TheSizzlNews) March 31, 2017

"Don't be afraid to step-up and help people," Ms Braddon said.

"It might be a bit daunting but anything small thing people can do is better than nothing, especially for our businesses in the CBD and our elderly - they need us.

"We've done this with no association with the Lismore City Council or the SES, so any volunteering is completely up you and at your own risk so be careful and aware of the risks that are associated with flood waters."

See the page: Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW