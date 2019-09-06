Volunteer to face trial on multiple child sex assault claims

A NORTH Coast man who has worked with children for many years has pleaded not guilty to multiple child sexual assault charges.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been a long-time volunteer within the Tweed community.

He is being charged with at least 14 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16-years-old, four charges of under the authority of the offender the adult maintained unlawful relationships with a child and two charges aggregated indecency where the victim is younger than 16-years-old.

The alleged offending against the three juvenile complainants is between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

It is estimated his trial could take more than 10 days.

Judge J Baly marked the matter with priority and set the trial date for March 23, 2020 at Lismore District Court.