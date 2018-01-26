Volunteer rescuer 'lost for words' by Australia Day honour

Susan Biggar with NSW Minister for Citizenship and Communities Victor Dominello (left) and Ballina MP Don Page when she was awarded NSW Volunteer of the Year.

Susan Biggar with NSW Minister for Citizenship and Communities Victor Dominello (left) and Ballina MP Don Page when she was awarded NSW Volunteer of the Year. Contributed

VOLUNTEER Rescue Association stalwart Sue Biggar was lost for words when she was bestowed with an Australia Day honour.

Ms Biggar, who is the captain of the Brunswick Valley VRA Rescue Squad, was awarded the Emergency Service Medal for her more than two decades of volunteering with the service.

"I was ... I don't even know the right word. I can't find the words to say the way I feel,” Ms Biggar said.

"I'm just shocked. This is unbelievable.”

Ms Biggar was among seven Northern Rivers residents bestowed with Australia Day honours.

NSW VRA Commissioner Mark Gibson nominated Ms Biggar for the award for her extensive work with the Brunswick Valley VRA for the past 23 years. She has held various positions, including general land rescue operator and squad training officer.

Today at Banner Park, Ms Biggar is celebrating the honour with friends and family keeping the news a secret for a month. She said she confided only in her nephew about the big news before it was officially announced today.

Ms Biggar said the honour has increased her passion and dedication to continue her work with the VRA.

"I want to keep going and doing my best for at least another 10 years,” she said.

In 2014, Ms Biggar was awarded NSW Volunteer of the Year.