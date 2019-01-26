Menu
EXTRAORDINARY: Gillian Lomath delivering the 2017 Australia Day address. Marc Stapelberg
Volunteer makes an extraordinary impact on her community

Christian Morrow
25th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
"I'M A pretty ordinary bread-and-butter kind of person.”

So says Mullumbimby OAM recipient Gillian Lomath, whose record of service to the local community makes her extraordinary by any measure.

She is the co-ordiantor of Mullumbimby Food Box, a committee member of Mullumbimby High School Ex-Students Association, vice-president of the Mullumbimby Tennis Club and a member of the Brunswick Valley Cancer Action Group.

She was also a volunteer with the Cancer Council of Brunswick Valley until 2017, chairwoman of Relays for Life for Byron Shire Council until 2013, a member of the Mullumbimby Hospital Site Redevelopment Committee until 2017 and was Byron Shire Council's Citizen of the Year in 2017.

"I'm feeling a bit over-awed and a little unworthy,” Gillian said.

"I'm a pretty common or garden variety person but I am very passionate about community. By being a volunteer, you can make a difference.”

She said her most rewarding experience so far had been training with Sanctuary in Lismore and leading a team that helped re-settle three Congolese families in the Byron Shire in 2010.

gillian lomath mullumbimby northern rivers commmunity oam order of australia medal
Lismore Northern Star

