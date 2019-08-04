Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

PROJECT: Envision Hands is a not-for-profit that uses non-recyclable plastic bottles to print prosthetic limbs for children, mobility aids and other products that are then given to those who need them, free of charge.

PROJECT: Envision Hands is a not-for-profit that uses non-recyclable plastic bottles to print prosthetic limbs for children, mobility aids and other products that are then given to those who need them, free of charge. envision.org.au

LIDS4KIDS, a volunteer group aiming to remove plastic bottle lids from tips and convert them into prosthetics for children and other products, is looking for a volunteer coordinator in Northern NSW.

LIS4KIDS founder, Tim Miller, is a single dad of three and created the organisation of volunteers to support not-for-profit charity Envision Hands.

Envision Hands takes plastic bottle lids that cannot be recycled and, instead of going to landfill, shreds them and uses them as material to 3D print them into a number of new products, including colourful artificial limbs for children.

Mr Miller has developed a net of pro-bono volunteer coordinators through the country who support thousands of families, Scout groups, schools, pre-school centres and families to collect, wash, sort and then transport the lids to Victoria.

"Specifically we are looking for a coordinator in each town that belongs to a volunteer group, such as Rotary, Lions, Scouts, etc that would be happy to receive the lids from the collection point," he said.

"Collection points can be cafes, schools or a Scout group, and are container with the Lids4Kids flyer on them.

"Once the bucket is full the collection points drop them off to the town coordinator, who then get engage a volunteer charity group to wash the lids and sort them by colour, and then they will find a volunteer who is going down south to drop the lids and so, until they make it here to Canberra."

Mr Miller said the work that Envision Hands do really help children in need.

"Instead of just regular static prosthetics, these artificial hands open and close so they can pick up things; each finger is in three parts and operates the same as a hand," he explained.

"They have been operating for 18 months in Werribee, Victoria, and I set up Lids4Kids to help them collect lids nation wide, because they are getting inundated with dirty, unsorted lids.

The volunteer said the lids that can be used in this project are milk bottle lids - including UHT carton lids -, water bottle lids and soft drink lids.

Bread package clips can also be used.

If you would like to volunteer as a coordinator for Northern NSW, wash, sort or collect lids, contact the organisation via their Facebook page Lids4Kids - North Coast NSW.